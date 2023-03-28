We’ll work with Legislature to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy — VP-elect, Shettima

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima says his Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy through excellent and effective Executive – Legislature relationships.

Senator Shettima made the pledge when members of the Borno State House of Assembly, BoSHA, paid him a congratulatory visit at his Asokoro office in Abuja.

Senator Shettima who thanked the legislators for the visit, assured of a harmonious working relationship with all stakeholders, noting that the Borno lawmakers have a special place in his heart given their support in tackling Boko Haram and ensuring development whilst he was Governor, and thus sees them as partners in progress and an extended family sort of.

“National politics is a different ball game, a delicate office, with a diverse setting, but unity is everything.

“I, therefore, plead with you to continue to give maximum cooperation to our Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum as he means well for the people, State, and sub-region in our quest for deepened peace in the State and region at large”, Senator Kashim stated.

While thanking the Speaker for his profound leadership, Senator Kashim noted that he was blessed with patience and perseverance. He congratulated all the members for their successes at the recent polls.

Speaking earlier, the BoSHA Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, who led the delegation apologized for tarrying a while before the visit, alluding that but for the recent elections, they would have paid the visit earlier.

The speaker who prayed for long life and prosperity for the President – Elect and his Vice, expressed optimism that Nigeria stood to benefit immensely from the duo’s wealth of experience in public service and thus wished them sucesss in their bid to serve the nation and humanity.