We’ll win war against Lassa fever- Ondo govt assures

…Gets treatment centre, distributes free raticides to citizens

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government, has vowed to win the battle against the scourge of Lassa fever across the state.

The state is one of the endemic states in the country.

To this end, the state Health Commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, has flagged off the distribution of raticides to all the endemic council areas across the state free of charge to the people.

Ajaka, has also, announced the designated treatment centers in the state to include, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure and St. Louis Hospital, Owo.

Speaking at the pilot program for the distribution of the raticide in the palace of Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, the commissioner, said that the treatment sites have been put in place to ensure easy access to treatment.

Ajaka, noted that Ondo State is one of the few states with either totally free or heavily subsidized treatment of Lassa fever.

Government, according to him, has also produced raticides and distributed free of charge to residents.

The commissioner, who advised residents to ensure proper reportage of number of rat killed in their household for impact assessment of the exercise, called on local government to take ownership of the exercise in order to win the battle against the scourge especially with the combination of hygienic measures.

Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, noted that Owo is known for its ability to conquer the fever and urged the residents to continue to embrace cleanliness,proper waste management and discourage indiscriminate bush burning

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Folukemi Aladenola, reiterated that government was at the forefront of fighting the scourge of Lassa fever, endemic in Owo, Akure South, Akure North, Ose, Akoko South West, Akoko South East and Idanre council areas.

Chairman of Owo Local Government, Taye Adako, promised that the Local Government would support efforts to win the battle against the scourge.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, commended the State governor for his efforts in the health sector especially in the fight against the eradication of Lassa Fever across the state and urged government not to relent in the fight.

Oba Ogunoye, called for synergy between the government, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo, and Primary Health Care for effective service delivery and Data management in relation to Lassa fever.