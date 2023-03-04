We’ll vote you, bizman who understands our pains, Ogbete traders tell Mbah

The Ogbete Market Traders Association has assured the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, of their resolve to queue behind him in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

The traders who were glad to receive him in the market, said they arrived at their decision after considering the credentials, track records and programmes of all the candidates, adding that Mbah’s successful business background had already convinced them that he understood the pains business community were passing through. They noted that the PDP governorship candidate was able to build his business from scratch to a leading global conglomerate by dint of hardwork, resilience, dedication and focus, stressing that he would manage the state and restore the economy to enviable status.

The chairman of the Ogbete traders association, Mr. Steven Aniagu assured that traders in the market had already adopted him as their candidate after going through his programmes and ideas in his manifesto.

He also stated that as traders, they wanted a successful businessman as the next governor who could protect their interest, create jobs, provide a conducive business friendly environment for their investment to thrive.

Mrs. Esther Edeh, the woman leader of the market association, said that she and other women would support the governorship candidate because of his good plans for the people of the state, while also calling on the people not to make the mistake of electing incompetent candidates in the name of political parties. She added that the state should look out for competence, outstanding track records and not just people jumping party for selfish ends.

Williams Uchembah, a Nollywood actor, businessman and philanthropist who also spoke for the youths, told the people to always check the background, competence, and capacity of any one who wants to superintend over the affairs of any leadership position before electing them. He called on the youths in the state, especially those living in urban areas to see Mbah as the most qualified candidate in the race.

According to him, candidates hiding under Labour Party should be interrogated on their past records, and what they had been able to achieve outside politics.

On his part, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Hon. Emeka Onunze, maintained that Mbah is a successful businessman who is coming to bring his entrepreneurial wealth of experience to create jobs for the youths and help traders make more profits in their businesses.

He noted that the leading governorship candidate is not an hungry man who has life outside politics, and would do wonders in Enugu judging from his business background and his role in the development of many successful enterprises in Nigeria even as he appealed to the traders to vote massively for the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

The patron of the association, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, while giving vote of thanks, said that the traders have enjoyed from the current administration in terms business grants. He further charged the traders to promote Mbah and take his message of hope around the state so that voter’s could come out en masse and queue behind him.

Responding to the excited traders, Mbah, who described himself as a businessman and one of them, restated his commitment to end multiple taxation in all markets in the state, provide access to medical care by building hospitals for traders, construct a new flyover at the market, and ensure running water in the city when elected by them.

Mbah further told the traders that there is no candidate who understands what traders are passing through except someone like him who started business early in life from micro to small, medium and large scale enterprises, adding that he would dismantle those stumbling blocks against their businesses by supporting them with grants.

He promised a 100 billion naira business loan to support traders who want to start business and have little or no money to set up businesses

He reiterated his total commitment to construct standard roads in all the markets which are also part of the 10,000 kilometers of roads in his manifesto presented to the people of the state and also build world class toilets and fire service unit inside the market as a support service for them.

The business mogul who further called on the electorate to vote for competence, rather than political parties, sentiments, emotions or religions, added that many of those vying for the office were career politicians and had nothing to show as achievements outside politics.

While commending the Ogbete Traders Association for adopting and endorsing him as the most competent in the race, Mbah appealed to them to come out in large numbers and vote for him on March 11 so that he would be able to transform the state and create an environment for ease of business doing by de-risking investment flow to the state.