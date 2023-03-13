What Emefiele told me about old Naira notes — Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, told him commercial banks can dispense and accept old notes from customers. The governor then threatened to report banks not receiving old Naira notes in the state.

Soludo, a former CBN governor, therefore, urged residents to transact with the old notes and report banks/business outfits who refuse to accept it in the state.

Making the announcement on his Facebook page and Twitter handle on Monday, Soludo noted that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed to him that commercial banks could dispense and accept old notes from customers.

He wrote: “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12 March 2023.

“The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are, therefore, advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200, N500 and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. The Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”

Below is the tweeet on his verified Twitter handle: @CCSoludo: