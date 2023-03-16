We’ll instruct our followers in Rivers to defend themselves if… — APC

…as gunmen pick another two chiefs

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed worries over alleged renewed attacks and kidnapping of its members in Rivers State, querying the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police if the voters have been abandoned to defend themselves.

This was coming as the party in the state disclosed that two of its Chieftains have again been abducted, Thursday, afternoon, by armed men in police uniform.

It would be recalled that the Secretary of APC in Ikwerre LGA, was reportedly kidnapped Wednesday night. While efforts were on to know his whereabouts, the spokesman of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, revealed that two other leaders of the party in the same LGA have been picked.

Nwauju in Port Harcourt yesterday regretted that Rivers State has a bad history of political violence, which he said led to the APC losing over 500 of its members in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA in 2015.

He said the APC and people of Rivers State would not stand aloof and watch violent acts against its members, noting that if the FG and the police did not step up in providing adequate security for Saturday’s polls, that the party would be no option than to advise its followers and voters to defend themselves.

He said: “We have uncovered plots by the state government and PDP to get thugs dressed in military uniforms to harass and intimidate voters, especially, in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor LGAs.

“We boldly say that we have a history of violence and killing which we can recall of killing of over 500 of our members in ONELGA.

“We want to put it on record that the security operatives in Rivers State are proactive. President Muhammadu Buhari should take note that the lives of the Rivers people are not safe. On the 18th, Saturday, the Federal Government of Nigeria should tell the people of Rivers State especially members of the APC if they should take the laws into their hands by defending themselves.

“Or should we still believe that security agencies, especially the police will be able to secure the lives and property of the people, particularly those in opposition

He alleged that the security architecture of the state has been compromised, wondering why security is being compromised in a state that is strategic to the economic development of the nation.

He added: “We want to warn that the APC will instruct their followers to defend themselves because security agencies have refused bluntly to provide security to the people of the state and the opposition members.

The APC in Rivers State has a strong message that the FG and security must provide security for this election.