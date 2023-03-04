We’ll go extra mile for Obi to reclaim mandate – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it is willing to go extra mile to ensure Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) reclaim his mandate in court.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Obi in the recently concluded presidential election held last Saturday.

Following his defeat, the LP presidential candidate vowed to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the election tribunal.

Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze said the group is willing to go the extra mile for Peter Obi in his bid to reclaim the mandate given to him by Nigerians in the February 25 election.

According to Ogbonnia, Nigerians from all over the country believed in the LP candidate’s message that a new Nigeria was possible, which led to their overwhelming support for Obi-candidacy. Datti’s

He also praised the people of the South-East for voting in large numbers for the Labour Party candidate despite intimidation.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesman said: “I’m happy Nigeria is moving away from political apathy to a participant political culture. It is a plus because in the third world that participation has been a problem and you can see they participated actively. They couldn’t be suppressed or intimidated. They rather defied all the threats from all the external forces and came even under sunshine and rain. They stood strongly and expressed their wish through their votes. We were impressed because in the past, they did not have confidence in the electoral system and to that extent there is this political apathy. But they came out fully and voted.

He stated that Peter Obi is a meticulous person whose personal conviction might not be called to question, adding that the former Anambra governor would emerge victorious at the courts.

Ogbonnia said: “I have confidence in that because when he was deprived of his victory sometime in Anambra State, he struggled and assured people that he would recover it, later on, he recovered that mandate. The same way, it is like history repeating itself.

“Anybody who has known Peter Obi will know that he is always sure of whatever he is doing. He is conscious of whatever position or decision he is taking. He is not a man of frivolities or a man who takes decisions anyhow. He takes a thorough review of his decisions before making it public.

“In fact, I would rather say that Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses the speech by Peter Obi in pursuing this case and to make sure that we follow it to its logical conclusion and we are very confident that he will win.”