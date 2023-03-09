We’ll chase those who made PDP lose presidential poll away – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to chase those who made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) party lost the presidential poll conducted nationwide on February 25 from the party.

The Rivers State Governor made the blank statement at the launching of a road project in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Wike attributed the PDP’s defeat in the recently held presidential election to those who, in his opinion, disobeyed the PDP Constitution. He pledged to eject them from the gathering and begin the party’s reconstruction.

The governor described the move as the “second phase of the war.”

According to him: “These people left our party in 2014-2015, our party lost; again they came back, our party has lost again.

“They have destroyed our party. We are going to chase them away from our party. They have no role to play for our party.”

Wike also slammed the leadership of the PDP for accusing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of not following election guidelines when they (PDP) allegedly refused to follow the party’s constitution.

He further mocked the PDP leaders for staging the protest against INEC describing the party leaders as “students unions.”