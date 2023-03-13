We won’t lose sleep over serial decampees – Ondo PDP

— PDP lacks leadership qualities – Okunomo

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The Ondo state Peoples Democratic Party, has said that it would not loose sleep over serial decampees from the party to the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

Recall that some chieftains of the party recently defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

Also, a governorship aspirants Banji Okunomo and others announced their resignation from the party citing party leadership crisis as their reason.

Okunomo also described the court action by the partys presidential candidate ,Alhaji Atiku Abubarka as a charade and waste of time.

But, in a swift response, the states Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, who described, those that left the party as serial decampees, said the party received the report with equanimity.

Peretei noted that ” in the last eighteen months, these same characters have moved in and out of the PDP twice, which is a confirmation of their nomadic essence as politicians.

“Most of them who got promotions beyond their capacities by the PDP have consistently lost their Polling Units to other political parties during elections.

“They have always been trailed by failure in their opportunistic and self-serving inordinate ambitions that drive their insatiable desire for crumbs from the master’s table.

“To put the record straight, Banji Okunomo, Solomon Bitire and their gang of court jesters declared that the PDP was dead in Ondo South, shortly after the PDP Governorship primary election in 2020.

“They defected to the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) but shamelessly returned to PDP after their tragic outing that was a measure of their political relevance.

“In all honesty, why should the PDP lose sleep over the exit of such colourless, inconsequential and serial decampees?

“It won’t be any surprise if they are treated as political prostitutes wherever they may go. Our party can only wish them the best of luck in their sojourn. In any case, any time they wish to come back, our doors are open. Now that they have established that, they are political herdsmen.

Speaking with vanguard, Okunomo blamed Atiku for the woeful performance of the party in the last election adding that the outcome was predictable following his hardline stance on the rotation of power to the south.

Okunomo, equally said Atiku should forget the court action because nothing woukd come out of it.

He blamed the leadership of the party in the state for lacking foresight and what it takes to unite the party.