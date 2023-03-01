We won this election; we’ll reclaim our mandate — Datti

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Wednesday, vowed to reclaim the party’s mandate, noting that he and the LP candidate, Peter Obi, won the election.

He made this known in a statement he signed on Wednesday, hours after the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election.

He noted that since election results were unable to be transmitted electronically, there was no election.

His words: “It’s our position that the results of the purported election did not meet the minimum standard of elections-Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate

“We will continue the struggle and we urge Nigerians to continue to struggle for their rights.

“Irrespective of the low level of confidence that we have in the system, we appeal to Nigerians to move out and vote for the Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

“The Electoral Act 2022 provides that election result shall be electronically transmitted, this was not done it means the election did not hold.”

“We ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties like they did in the last exercise.

“We won this election, they refused to upload the results on IREV, the Nigerian people are winners, Nigerians are waiting for Peter Obi and I to get the power.

“We won the election as Labour Party, we are going to claim our mandate as Labour Party, we are going to rescue Nigeria as Labour Party.“