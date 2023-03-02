We will ensure justice for Whitney Adeniran – LASG

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State government has said it will ensure justice for Whitney Adeniran, the pupil of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos campus who died during the school’s Inter-house sports competition in Agege Stadium recently.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the assurance on Thursday when she paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at their Lagos residence.

She confirmed the receipt of the post-mortem report on the cause of Whitney’s death and restated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that nothing would be spared at ensuring appropriate interrogation of the cause and prosecution of anyone found culpable.

Adefisayo assured the parents that the Ministry of Education shared in their grief and would be with the family in the journey for justice.

She was accompanied on the visit by Mr Abayomi Abolaji, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and some Directors of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother is alleging that the deceased was electrocuted going by signs and marks seen on her corpse.