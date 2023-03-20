We want Scudetto for our fans – Napoli hotshot, Osimhen

Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Spezia and Napoli on February 5, 2023 at the Alberto-Picco stadium in La Spezia. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that the Partonopei want to win the Scudetto for their fans.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are top of the league table with a 21-point lead over second-placed Lazio.

The last time the Partenopei won the title was 30 years ago with the late Diego Armando Maradona leading the charge.

“We are closer to the Scudetto and we want to win it for our fans,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

Napoli defeated Torino 4-0 on Saturday with Osimhen scoring twice to once again underline his importance to the team’s success this season.

The forward has so far netted 21 times in 23 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.