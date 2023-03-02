We’re not at war with Yoruba — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of March 11 governorship election, the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts under the auspices of Yoruba Council Worldwide and Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State, have called on non-indigenous citizens, especially Ibo extraction and supporters of Peter Obi, “Obidients” of the Labour Party, to support and re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term,

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, however, declared that it was not at war with Yorubas in Lagos but solidly in support of the incumbent state government as brothers and sisters in progress.

President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos chapter, Sunday Ossai and Yoruba Council Worldwide and Secretary General, Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan and Ben Obi Nwa Eze, Chairman. Igbo Leaders Forum, made the call on Thursday, at a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos.

This came on the heels of directive by an executive of Ohanze, identified as Okechukwu Isiguzoro, through a news platform where he hid under the camouflage of ethnicity in inciting the public and Igbos in Lagos to vote out Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Ossai avowed that Sanwo-Olu would be re-elected because of his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development in the state.

While dissociating Ohaneze, Lagos chapter from the directive by Isiguzoro, he described the statement as “Non and void.”

“We are not at war with the Yorubas. Sanwo-Olu is a detribalised man, he does not discriminate, he has done alot for the Igbos in Lagos he deserved our support for second term.

“There are Igbos in his cabinet and the state House of Assemnly Igbo is on his cabinet and House of Assembly, Lagos is our home, we must do well for Lagos. Sanwo-Olu has no rival he should go to sleep.

“He will return. We appealed for calm, peace among our members and residents generally. Even the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu, have both sued for peace and calm. This we will uphold. Come March 11, our members Ndigbo will vote massively for Sanwo-Olu victory.”

They believed by calling for the Governor’s resignation, Isiguzoro had crossed the red line of the law in gross violation of the constitution restating their supports for Sanwo-Olu based on his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos State and Yoruba Land.

Speaking earlier, Hassan said, “Considering the information flying around in some electronic media outlets, it is imperative for joint leadership of the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts led by Yoruba Council Worldwide and Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State to immediately and swiftly swing into affirmative action by calling for calm and understanding with the non-indigenous citizens, especially Ibo extraction and Obidients supporters to supports and re-elect Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term.

“As observed, the incendiary plot and intrigues by the fake elements of the Ohaneze Ndigbo led by their Secretary-General, one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has been unveiled through a news platform in inciting the public to vote out Governor Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“Hence, by this he has no doubt crossed the red line of the law in gross violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while exposing his nefarious conspicuous agenda to incite ethnic violence, precipitating our demands to the inspector general of police and DSS to fish out this culprits and prosecute this disgruntled terrorist led IPOB hiding under the most respected indigenous Igbo group: Ohaneze Ndigbo Council.

“He affirmed that Indigbo as the socio- political organisation, Ohaneze Ndígbo has vowed to hold the Governor, Oba Akinolu of Lagos and Mr. Musiliu Ayinde (MC Oluomo), responsible for the attacks on Igbo in the state, especially following the victory of the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate in Lagos State as alleged by him, while he was even calling for self defence in any of such subsequent attacks, while emphasising that self- defence is a universal law, the attempt that equal to a subtly beating of the drum of war where there is no war and by building a mountain in a mole hill in futility.”

The group maintained that with the sequence to intemperate outburst and incendiary statements, he had conspicuously established his nefarious mindset at fanning the ember of ethnic tension, violence, disharmony and anger among the peace loving and good people of Lagos, even irrespective of their ethnic nationalities and diverse political affiliations and persuasions.

The group continued, “His action, no doubt, is routed in his political partisanship towards the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming election in person of Chief Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour. (The Ezi Nwanwa Ndigbo: Worthy Grandson of Igbo People). His mother is Mrs. Nkechi Rhodes Vivour, his wife is Dr. Ifeyinwa Rhodes- Vivour née Aniebo.

“Hence, his ridiculous approach and the attendant indictment of the state Governor, his jaundiced conspiracy theory, his spurious and unfounded allegation could be clearly viewed from the prism of a premeditated attempt to incite public tension, emotions and sympathy of the electorate in voting against our dear party APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and assembly elections in Lagos State.

“Now, all Lagosians and great leaders of Thoughts must rise up to the occasion and consult with our dear and wonderful Igbo people, in Lagos State and refute this unfounded allegation and ensure and nip in the bud the Machiavellian tactics and acrimonious and adversarial approach of the man with his premeditated attempt at truncating and jeopardising the people’s candidate will in voting for our Sanwo-Olu APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos State, in which many have valiantly and resolutely prepared in earnest in casting their quality votes for APC.”

