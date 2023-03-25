We need to be united now that election is over -Angela Okorie

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nollywood actress and singer Angela Okorie has sued for peace in the country, saying “we need to be united now that the elections have come and gone.”

The actress made this passionate appeal to Nigerians, while interacting with her fans via Instagram live session during the week. She, however blamed INEC for the general election which was marred by thuggery, violence and vote buying.

For the legit queen, this is the time to heal and reunite the country despite the political and ethnic differences that played out during the elections. The actress also turned down an invitation by some of her northern fans, who wanted her to come over to their region and show them love.