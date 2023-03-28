We must work together for good of Akwa Ibom — Umo Eno pleads with IPAC

The Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has appealed to all his political opponents in the state to put issues related to the just-concluded election behind them and join him in building a united and prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Eno made the appeal when the leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, along with their defeated governorship candidates visited him in Uyo to show solidarity with him following his choice as the governor-elect.

Umo said: “This is the beginning of the healing process. The elections are over. The healing process must begin. We must work together to develop our state. This is not my personal project but our own Akwa Ibom project. We must bring our ideas together, harmonise them and implement it together for the good of our people.

“This is the way to go. As I said shortly after my declaration by INEC, we will run an inclusive government. It will not be a winner takes all affair because no one will be left behind”.

The governor-elect advised them to spend their money wisely, rather than waste it on litigations.

” Instead let’s come together, sit together, talk together and join hands in building a greater Akwa Ibom State for the benefit of our people,” Eno said, adding that as a pastor I have the ministry of reconciliation and harbour no ill-feeling towards any man.

Speaking on behalf of IPAC, the State Chairman, Mr Ubong Emmanuel expressed delight over the meeting, which he said was the beginning of greater days for Akwa Ibom State.

He acknowledged that Governor Udom and the key stakeholders who endorsed Pastor Eno actually made a good choice. “Those of us governorship candidates who really wish we are in your shoes today are here to celebrate with you and work together with you as the one God has chosen,” he said.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Akwa Ibom, Obong Ita Ekpo said that he was not against his fellow governorship candidate who might wish to go to court but he considered that route a waste of time and resources.

”I ran to win. But it is difficult to win against a party that is fully on the ground and very prepared and poised to win. I am someone who is realistic and consistent. I have been in APGA since 1999. I understand the political terrain in Akwa Ibom sufficiently. Governor Udom made no mistake. The victory of Pastor Eno is of God. We must follow him. Am not against those who want to go to Coirt, but I think it is futile,”,Obong Ekpo, who is also a Pastor and spokesman Of the Presidential Campaign Council Of APGA, said.

Other governorship candidates present were those of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance, (AA), Boot Party( BP), Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), namely Mr. Nsikak Hogan, Mrs Emem Udoh, Mr. Eyo Ekong, Abasiekeme Ekanem, Akan Ekpenyong, Sunday Ekanem respectively.