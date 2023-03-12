We ‘ll not tolerate any assault on police officer – Delta CP 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has warned that the police will not tolerate assault of its men on duty across the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent assault of its officer in Warri by some naval ratings led by one of them the state police chief through the command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe advised people to seek redress through established channels.

He said the matter had been resolved by the authorities of the Navy and the police , adding that the rating was in the custody of the navy.

“The Commissioner of police Delta State Police Command CP Ari Muhammed Ali, while condemning the act by the Naval Ratings, appreciates members of the public for their concern. He therefore warned in strong terms that assault on police officers while performing their lawful duties by anyone will not be tolerated and advised residents of the state to learn to seek redress through the established channels rather than adopting self-help option by taking the law into their own hands”.