‘We live to fight another day,’ Iyabo Ojo reacts to Tinubu’s victory

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Iyabo, a vehement supporter of Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated that her stance remains the same despite the outcome of the election.

She said this in an Instagram post in the aftermath of Tinubu being declared president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said she is proud she stood on the right path and will continue to stay on the path.

Iyabo Ojo, however, urged supporters of Obi to be calm and embrace peace.

She wrote, “I stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you’re a great man ………….. I’m so proud & so happy that i stood on the right path & i will forever stand on the right path … Please, my fellow obedient, be calm, no one & nothing is worth dying for, we live to fight another day, so please embrace peace .”

Iyabo Ojo had recently come under fire on social media for her choice of candidate on ethnic terms, but had remained vocal on not shifting grounds.