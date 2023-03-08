We have no alliance with PDP in Kaduna State – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it has no alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State for the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, the state Legal Adviser of the party, confirmed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Zaria.

NAN reports that no fewer than nine governorship candidates in Kaduna state have endorsed PDP’s Isa Ashiru as their consensus governorship candidate for the poll.

Acting under the aegis of ‘Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial candidates Forum,’ they said the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress was a mere ploy to divide the state along religious lines.

The forum urged eligible voters in the state to stay away from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who they said had inflicted hardship on them over the past eight years.

However, the NNPP legal adviser described the introduction of `religious politics’ as a bad omen to the nation’s democracy.

He added that the NNPP either at state or national level was not aware of such alliance, stressing that neither the state nor the national working committee was aware of such alliance.

“The party needs to make all the necessary arrangements for an understanding between the two parties, an individual (gubernatorial candidate) cannot go into such alliance without understanding from the party executives,’’ he said.

However, Ahmed said NNPP was not kicking against an alliance with any party, adding that such alliance ought to come from the party itself Nd not the candidate.

He, therefore, advised members and supporters of the NNPP to wait for the approval of the state or national working committee on the purported alliance. (NAN)