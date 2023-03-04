We have evidence from polling units nationwide, LP replies APC              

The Labour Party has told the All Progressives Congress that it is in possession of evidences across polling units nationwide to show its presidential candidate, Peter Obi won the election conducted last week Saturday.

The Obi-Datti presidential campaign organization revealed this on Friday, in a statement titled, ‘We have no common grounds with the APC, on a rigged election’.

This comes after the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said on Thursday that Tinubu will engage Obi if he has concrete evidence that he won the presidential election.

In a statement titled ‘We will meet Mr. Peter Obi in court,’ the media aide stated that in an election in which Obi finished third, his allegation of fraud was very strange.’

In response to Onanuga, the LP campaign stated in a statement that the APC is attempting to tarnish Peter Obi’s image by using a clearly rigged election.

Despite the obvious and well-documented rejection during Saturday’s election, the INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as president-elect will undoubtedly go down in history as a most bizarre act of electoral fraud, according to the statement.

The Obi-Datti camp noted that Tinubu and the APC have been agitated over the INEC declaration, claiming that there is evidence from polling units proving the LP won the election.

The party also stated that it will not require the help of any other party, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to prove its case, as Onanuga and the APC suggested.

“Since this unsettling declaration as winner of a charade, as supervised by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his men, and which has rightly been condemned by millions of Nigerians and also by international observers, the APC and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, have remained restless, because they have murdered peace.

“What may be gleaned by Mr Onanuga’s empty and futile attempt to throw truth on its head, is that Mr Obi was declared 3rd, so he has no standing to contest the results, that many prominent parties and personalities lost their states and contested seats, so therefore the elections were free and fair,and that Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party swept the elections in the southeast, so it was an indication of fairness.

“What we seek, simply, is that the true results, as recorded by Nigerian voters, in the polling booths, be processed, as required by law, by instantly transmitting them to the INEC server and thereafter being reflected on the IREV before declaration, as they form the primary record of the election, for all tabulation, collation and declaration.

“The idea of criminally withholding passwords, inflation, alteration, substitution, manipulation and fabrication of voting figures and Form EC8A, outside this simple process, remains an illegality, even where they have been criminally crafted for the Labour Party to maintain its deserved lead, at any sub unit of the election.

“It is clear that we have little grounds in common with Onanuga or the APC, to begin to discuss or compare notes on this election; as far as he is concerned, the fact that Labour Party won in some declared results, should forestall a challenge to an election that was overwhelmed by irregularities, from top to bottom. This has no basis, in reason.

“We totally reject the narrative that the Obi/Datti ticket did not win the required spread of 25% in enough states, or that we did not win enough votes in the Northern States.

“The evidence is consistent that the same brazen alteration of votes, and non transmission of polling booth results, occurred all across the country, including the Northern States.

“There is abundant evidence that the votes were systematically altered and reduced in these states, with the particular aim of denying our ticket its duly earned 25% and higher, in those states.

“We advise the APC and its members to get ready to give cogent reasons to the Election Tribunal, how, despite being roundly rejected in many key states at the polls, by Nigerians, it magically emerged winner in the election, through declaration, by Professor Mahmood Yakubu .

“We have cast-iron evidence from polling units across the country, to prove that we won overwhelmingly, and we will prove our case beyond any possible doubt,” the statement read in part