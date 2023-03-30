We didn’t order sit-at-home in Lagos, don’t know Ekpa – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated itself from the recent sit-at-home issued to the Igbo community in Lagos State by Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based supporter of Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa, on Tuesday, after some shops at the Balogun market in Lagos razed, announced that there would soon be a sit-at-home for Igbo traders in the state.

Reacting to the declaration, IPOB, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, said it has nothing to do with the planned sit-at-home.

The statement also said Ekpa does not belong to the group, and warned that the media organisations will be dragged to court if they link him to the self-determination group.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful statement making rounds that IPOB issued a sit-at-home order in Lagos State,” the statement said.

“The statement is false, laughable, and coming from the quarters of blackmailers to disparage IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB has never issued any sit-at-home order outside Biafra Land. Anyone issuing any sit-at-home orders in Biafra or in Lagos is on his or her own and not doing so on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or of IPOB.

“Therefore, IPOB publicly disassociate ourselves from any purported sit-at-home call in Lagos or anywhere in Nigeria, including Biafra Land at this time.”

It said further, “IPOB has no faction, let alone have a factional leader. The chief infiltrator in Finland has been ignored by Biafrans in his mindless sit at homes in the East; perhaps he thinks Ndigbo in Lagos will be so daft to obey his sit-at-home order in Lagos. We know our people are wise.

“From today onwards any media outfit in Nigeria whether print media, online news, or others anywhere in the world, that makes the mistake of tagging Simon Ekpa and ‘autopilot’ as IPOB members or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple again must be ready to meet us in the law courts; Enough is enough!”

“Simon Ekpa or autopilot group are on their own. We are not the same people. We are a peaceful movement seeking the freedom of Biafra through an UN-supervised referendum,” IPOB added.