We can beat Guinea-Bissau in the return leg —Peseiro

•Iwobi too assures of a better result

Coach of the national team, Jose Peseiro has assured Nigerians that the luck that saw the team lose to their less-fancied opponents Guinea-Bissau in the first leg will not do an encore in the return leg, coming up today in the tiny Indian Ocean country.

Answering questions in the post match briefing, Peseiro said, “If we repeat the performance of last Friday in the second leg, we will beat them 3-0. No team can take good luck all the time.”

He elaborated, “We scored two goals against Sierra Leone with less amount of pressure. Then we had about 50 per cent of the opportunities we had today and beat them 2-0.”

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex I wobi dismissed the notion that they would be playing under pressure.

“I don’t think we are under any pressure. We are going to Guinea-Bissau fired up.

“Like the coach said, we created so many chances in the first leg and they created one and made good use of it. I don’t think the players are under any pressure ahead of the second leg. We will make sure we get a good result.”