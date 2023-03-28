We arrested 781 electoral offenders over 489 electoral infractions nationwide — IGP

•Assures effective collaboration with INEC for prosecution

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has assured of effective collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to expeditiously prosecute the 781 electoral offenders arrested during the 2023 general elections across the country.

Speaking when he met Strategic Police Commanders, including Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Zonal AIGs and Command CP’s at Force headquarter’s to review police performance, the IGP said a total of 489 major electoral infractions were committed across the nation.

He recalled that all commands were tasked with submitting casefiles centrally at the Electoral Offences Desk, Office of the IGP, Force Headquarters, Abuja, for coordinated processing to INEC Legal Section.“A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the meeting which had tactical commanders in attendance, at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall deliberated lessons and strengths, and dissected complex dynamics for subsequent optimal performance.

“The IGP seized the opportunity to commend the senior police officers and commanders and other ranks for their resilience, sacrifices, and professionalism which ensured the containment of the pockets of election security breaches across the country during the electioneering process and enhanced the overall credibility of the elections, in line with the police reform initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, charged the strategic police managers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.

“He similarly, and firmly, admonished all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means, and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the Police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security.”