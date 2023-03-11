Warri Pikin’s heart of gold

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comedian Anita Asuoha better known as RealWarriPikin has always proved that she’s a woman with a big heart.

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, the comedian went out of her way to empower twenty small-scale women entrepreneurs in Nyanya market, Abuja, with N50,000 each, as her own way of giving back to the society.

The talented comedian has been supporting women in business for the past four years through the RWP Foundation.

The foundation provides business mentorship opportunities, finance, and visibility to women entrepreneurs every International Women’s Day. It also gives access to grants and educational materials for school children.

Commenting on the gesture, WarriPikin said :“I’m thrilled to support women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. As a woman in the entertainment industry, I’ve seen the challenges that women face while pursuing their dreams.

“I believe that investing in women is crucial for creating a more equitable and just world.”

“Every year, we take it upon ourselves to always celebrate and empower women with a total sum of one million Naira in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

“This year, we chose to put a smile on the faces of the Nyanya market women through our one million challenge. However, instead of giving 10 women a sum of 100,000 each, we gave 20 women a sum of 50,000 each. This was given to help expand their existing business and further enable them to take care of their families,” she explained.