WARDC advocates use of tech in sexual, gender-based violence interventions

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, has joined the global celebration of the United Nations International Women’s Day, with a call to stakeholders to utilize technology in sexual and gender-based violence prevention and intervention.

Making this call in Lagos during a commemorative meeting with stakeholders, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founder, WARDC, described the year’s theme, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, as timely and apt.

According to her, this will not only ensure more effective interventions but will also prevent more women from being exposed to gender-based violence via technology and social media.

She cited the recent case of a seven-month pregnant mother of two, who allegedly fell victim to child traffickers while soliciting help on social media.

Akiyode-Afolabi decried that too many women were constantly being exposed to gender-based violence via technology and social media.

“Human and women’s rights organisations and associations that intervene in sexual and gender-based violence should use technology, social media platforms, and more,” she implored.