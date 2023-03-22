WAEC supervisors to be punished for exam malpractices — Govt

The Anambra State Government says supervisors of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), will henceforth be held responsible for any form of examination malpractice in schools.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Education, said this at the 71st WAEC Day celebration on Wednesday at Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Chuma-Udeh said such actions would also attract fines and other punishments at the school or centre.

She said the decision was among the major strategies adopted by the state ministry to combat examination malpractice in the state.

She also said that all former WAEC supervisors in the state had been relieved of their duties, with effect from this year.

“We want to have a new crop of supervisors, and if there is a case of examination malpractice in any school or centre, the supervisor there will be held responsible.

“WAEC punishment for culprits of examination malpractice should be commensurate with the offence committed, and it should be meted out to the right offenders,” she said.

The commissioner explained that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration was committed to combating examination malpractice, to producing qualitative individuals who would contribute to the development of the state and excel among their peers abroad.