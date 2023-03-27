WAEC goes digital, suspends manual confirmation of results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has suspended the manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination from 1999 till date.

In a statement by Moyosola Adesina, WAEC Nigeria acting head of public affairs department, the council said individuals and institutions seeking to confirm their results within the stipulated period can now do so via its digital portal.

WAEC also disclosed that plans are underway to extend the initiative to 1980.

“WAEC Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date, as the council has launched the WAEC digital certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates,” the statement reads.

“In addition, efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

“The WAEC digital certificate platform can be accessed online through www.waec.org and the mobile version can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.

“We kindly request that institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates. Furthermore, all concerned should please update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate.”

The digital portal was launched by WAEC in October last year.

The exam body earlier said the initiative was to enable candidates access their lost or damaged certificates online.