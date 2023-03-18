Voters lament mix-up of sensitive materials in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

There is a low turnout of voters across polling units in Plateau State as INEC officials were seen setting up at the different units, waiting for voters at 8.40 am.

Vanguard’s check in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis to a part of Barkin Ladi local government at the time of this report saw some residents going about their businesses.

It was gathered that there was mixed up of some sensitive materials as some results sheets of some local government areas were said to be taken to some other local government areas fuelling some suspicion of sabotage.

However, at some parts of the Mangu local government area, there was an improved number of voters, and at the Pushik 1 polling unit, Ampang West where the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang cast his vote.

Speaking shortly after voting his vote, Barr. Mutfwang added that he expects the votes of the people to count and that the process would continue and end peacefully.

Mutfwang who cast his vote at about 10 am said, “It been a long journey, I have voted and so far, the BVAS worked well. The process is seamless…”

Speaking on the alleged mix-up of the sensitive materials, “I heard some materials meant for Riyom were moved to Bokkos, we hope this is a genuine mistake that should be urgently sorted out. Voters should be calm as we expect the right things would be done.”