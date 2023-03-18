Voters intimidated in Imo communities – LP raises alarm

By Chinonso Alozie

The Leadership of the Labour Party, LP, in Imo state has raised an alarm that voters in Imo are currently passing through intimidation in the communities to vote for the ruling party in the state.

The LP state Chairman, Comrade Festus Onyekwulisi, made this known to newsmen on Saturday, while reacting to the reports of violence in and around the state, regards the state Houses of Assembly elections in Imo.

Onyekwulisi, therefore called on the police, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to invoke the necessary laws to stop the ongoing electoral malpractices, and vote buying in the state.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing Vote buying and unhoĺy intimidation of the Voters in various communities in Imo State.

“We call on INEC and the Police, to invoke the necessary Powers/Laws, to STOP these criminal and unpatriotic developments which were allegedly being perpetrated by the ruling Party.

“To the Electorates, don’t capitulate nor bulge to their empty threats. And if they offer you money, do well and collect their Money but vote your Conscience. It’s our stolen Patrimony, get your fair shares from them.”

“Moreso, ensure that you guard your votes, keep the records of Results, and upload same to your designated situation rooms. Stay Orderly and Obediently to the electoral rules,” he said.