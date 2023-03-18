Voters in Ikeja hail peaceful polls

Supporters of Labour party celebrating Mimikos Victory at Amusement park, Akure. Photos Lamidi Bamidele

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Some voters at Polling Unit 112, Ward F, Alausa Royal Estate (Bola Ahmed Tinubu Staff Quarters), Ikeja, have commended the conduct of the Saturday Governoship and House of Assembly polls in Lagos.

The voters who spoke bro Vanguard, hailed the electoral officers for arriving early which saw voting started about 9am.

The voters were relaxed and waited patiently for sorting and counting to start. The voters in a carnival like, got canopies and chairs, with refreshment to go with, while they waited for the processing to end.

General Manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Dr. Emmanuella Zamba said: “Today has been much better than the last one. The electoral officers came early enough, as early as 8am, and voting started about 9am.

“Voter turn out has been slow but steady, though slow but steady trickles because we have a little bit of confusion whereby new polling units sprang up and people displaced from their traditional polling units found it difficult to locate their new units.

“But in all it hasn’t been too bad. We have gotten ourselves canopy and chairs so we can be comfortable while we wait till the very end to witness the sorting and counting. The process has been so far so good.”