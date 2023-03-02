Voters Awareness Initiative urges parties to seek redress in court 

Omeiza Ajayi,

One of the accredited election observer groups for last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls, Voters Awareness Initiative VAI, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for its objective handling of the process, urging aggrieved contestants to seek redress in the law courts.

In a post-election statement issued Thursday in Abuja and signed by its President, Wale Ogunade Esq. and Director of Media and Mobilization, Nelson Ekujumi, the group said; “We are proud and delighted with the peaceful, credible and successful conduct of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections in which the outcome reflected the will of the people and is a victory for Democracy”.

The group noted that it deployed over 100 accredited election observers, monitored reports of other observer organizations as well as the media for situation reports in the conduct of the elections in 176, 606 polling stations across the 36 states and the federal capital territory, Abuja and can confidently report that the electoral law was duly complied with by the electoral umpire at the polling stations and at the different stages of the collation of results.

According to the group, its observation is “at variance with the campaign of lies, falsehood, misinformation, blackmail and calumny against the electoral umpire”.

“Voters Awareness Initiative VAI specifically commended INEC for its professionalism, objectivity and dogged commitment to the provisions of the electoral Act in the conduct of the elections even in the face of unwarranted and unprovoked attacks, lies, falsehood, misinformation, campaign of blackmail and calumny.

“We are indeed proud and commend INEC for the professional and unbiased discharge of its responsibility in line with the provisions of the constitution and global best practices.

“However Voters Awareness Initiative VAI in recognizing that the Electoral Act provides mechanism for the resolution of disputes, admonished any of the contestants who may be aggrieved to seek redress in court rather than through claims of incitement in the social media which has no place in law”, the group added.