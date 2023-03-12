Vote only credible candidates on March 18, CAN tells members

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Niger chapter on Sunday in Minna enjoined Christian faithful to vote for credible candidates at the governorship and legislative elections of March 18.



It stated that such candidates should be those who would ensure development and peaceful co-existence among the people.



“The elections will take place on March 18. I enjoin everyone to vote for candidates of their choice,’’ CAN chairman in the state, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, said in the statement.

He added that after due consultation with the national body, the state chapter decided that members must consider character, competence, capacity and policies of candidates before deciding on who to vote.



“The candidate must be God-fearing, honest and respectful of the rule of law, justice and fairness for all.

“He or she must have respect for religious and ethnic diversity,’’ the chairman said in the statement.



He added that the candidates must be compassionate, disciplined and live credible lifestyle; must not be cultists, religious fanatics, or one involved in illicit drugs and must not have relationship with bandits and thugs.

He also enjoined voters to consider the antecedents of candidates in terms of performance in positions they occupied in the past.

The preferred candidates must be those who can guarantee internal security, religious neutrality, and enforcement of fundamental rights and be fair in appointments, the chairman charged.



Yohanna said also that choice candidates must ensure quality education and free healthcare for the people and urged Christian faithful to pray and fast for the success of the elections.