Vote Oborevwori for continuity of projects, Okowa urges Deltans

Oborevwori

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Deltans to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for the continuation of government’s projects and programmes.



Okowa made the call on Tuesday after inspecting the multi-billion naira Orere bridge linking 15 communities in Ewu clan, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.



He said that a vote for the party’s candidates in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections would ensure sustainable development of the state.



He noted that just as his administration had continued and completed some of the major projects embarked upon by his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, a vote for Oborevwori would ensure completion of his administration’s laudable projects across the state.



Okowa who was in company with Oborevwori, State Chairman of the party Chief Kingsley Esiso further said that his administration was spending about N20b on the project which spans about 500meters and 4kilometre road construction.



“This bridge will connect as much as 15 communities and the road will eventually connect Bomadi. This project will not be completed in my tenure but obviously a lot of work has been done up to 55 percent completion.



“The bridge is spanning 500 metres which is obviously a very huge bridge and beyond that we also have 4.5km of which we are going to construct.



“Its obviously a huge project but we have gone this far and I have been told its about 55 percent completed so we need somebody who will be ready to continue with the project and other major projects that dot across the state,”



He said a vote for Oborevwori would ensure completion of all ongoing projects and sustainable development of the state.



“I want to urge all Deltans that in the best interest of continuity and in the best interest of peace and continuing development and the unity of our people, its important that Deltans come out enmasse to vote Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who has been a part of all the projects that we have continued to do.



“He has been Speaker of the State House of Assembly and he has a clear understanding of our vision and the infrastructural development efforts of this administration.



“While starting his own projects, he will ensure that all ongoing projects are completed at the end of the day just as we have continued to ensure the completion of the projects started by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.



“It’s important that Deltans do realise this, he is focused and I believe that he is able and capable to administer the state in the best interest of all.



“He is not a greedy man and I know for sure that he is somebody who is able to honour both the rich and the poor, he is somebody who is able to honour all facets of our people and that is exactly what we need in need in Delta State,” Okowa said.



The Governor who had earlier inspected the Udu Harbour Market in Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of the state apologised to the people of the area for the delay in completing the project which was started by the Uduaghan administration.



He said the contractor abandoned site after being paid his last certificate and despite government reviewing the project upward in line with market realities.



“We only succeeded in re-awarding the project to a new contractor just three months ago and coming here today i am very very impressed with what the present contractor has done and if he continues at this rate, he is likely to complete the project by the end of the year.



“I am sure the Udu people are happy because a great work has been done here and the contractor is very serious minded just like the Orere bridge contractor,” Okowa stated.



He commended local contractors in the state for showing capacity over the years adding that they have grown big enough to be able to undertake bridge projects and major housing projects.



He urged the benefiting communities to come out enmasse to vote for Sheriff Oborevwori and the PDP candidates to ensure completion of ongoing projects.