Vote, don’t fight on March 11, PDP tells Ebonyi youths

Ebonyi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday in Abakaliki urged youths to steer clear of violence at the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Mr Kelechukwu Igwe, Director of Youth Mobilisation, PDP Campaign Council in Ebonyi gave the advice at a news conference.

He called on the youths to turn out in en-masse to vote for credible candidates and for better Ebonyi.

“We urge all eligible voters in Ebonyi, especially the youths, to turn out en-masse to cast their votes on March 11.

“Vote, but don’t fight. Vote for credible candidates; vote for capacity and for candidates that have the fear of God.

“ Ebonyi people should wake up and follow who knows roads for better Ebonyi,’’ he said.

Igwe decried the level of violence that attended the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“It has become expedient for me to address the general public and to express my dissatisfaction over the event.

“We are saying no to rigging and to manipulation of elections results. We call on INEC to resist every form of compromise and not allow its operatives to be used by politicians,’’ Igwe charged.

He stated the need to play the election game by the rules and charged politicians to respect and obey the electoral laws.

“We must respect and obey the electoral laws to achieve free, fair and credible elections on March 11.

Igwe called on security agents to step up operations at polling units in Ebonyi’s 171 wards to protect voters and their votes and ensure that the rightful voters were not disenfranchised. (NAN)