By Vincent Ujumadu

LABOUR Party presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Mr Peter Obi has said that one the greatest impediments to the Nigerian electoral process is vote buying which, according to him, would never solve the nation’s problems.

Obi spoke at his home town, Agulu in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State after casting his vote at his Amatutu polling unit.

He also lamented the low turnout of voters in the House of Assembly election in Anambra State, adding that the reasons for the apathy were obvious.

Obi said; ” People have felt that their votes did not make any meaning after the previous one they voted. A situation where there are over 90 million voters but only about 30% come out to vote shows that they believe their votes will not count.

“Vote buying will not solve the problem of Nigeria. I don’t do transactional politics but because people no longer see money in the banks, they should collect the money corrupt politicians give them and use it to eat.

“We are talking about our country and how to save it because it is already collapsing”.