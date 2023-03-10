Voice of Women for Peace & Unity tasks stakeholders on gender gap in tech

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Voice of Women for Peace & Unity has joined the world to celebrate the year 2023 International Women’s Day, with a call to stakeholders to urgently bridge all forms of gender gaps in the technological space.

Making this call yesterday in Lagos, Chizoba Anyika, Founder, Voice of Women for Peace & Unity, described this year’s theme ‘Digitall: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’ as apt, describing it as an opportunity to celebrate the women and girls already advancing the world through digital innovation and technology.

She said: “This is 2023 but unfortunately, the power and transformational potential of internet access and use is not yet equally distributed. Of the estimated 2.7 billion people currently unconnected, the majority are women and girls.

“The digital gender gap continues expanding in many developing countries, creating a specific need to support digital gender equality. Globally, in 2022, 62% of men are using the internet, compared with 57% of women.

“Only 19% of women in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) used the Internet in 2020, compared to 86 percent in developed world (in 2019).

“When women and girls are empowered through information and communication technologies (ICTs), societies overall benefit.”

Reeling out the benefits of technology and internet access to women, girls and the world, Anyika said that with access to the internet and skills to use digital technologies, women could gain opportunities to start new businesses, sell products in new markets, and find better-paid jobs.

“They also stand better opportunities to pursue education and obtain health and financial services; exchange information; and participate more fully in public life,” she added.