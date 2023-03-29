[Video]: Why I am quitting comedy in five years – Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth, has announced that he would be quitting professional comedy in five years’ time.

The stand-up comedian revealed this in an interview with Hitz1039fm shared on their Instagram account on Tuesday.

Basketmouth said, “I’ve just been floating for the past six years and told myself and team that I’ll be coming back to comedy for five years and quit.

“I have planned my life to drop the mic when at 50, though I’ll still be cracking jokes but not professionally. So you could see me doing a gig or promo, but I will not charge anyone to perform again because I have made enough.

“I would say I have made enough by committing myself long enough to the act, and it’s time to take a break or quit and just have fun till the end of time.

The father of three said that he wants to be remembered for something other than comedy, adding that he is now into movies, series, and concert production.

”I want to experience something new, and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy.

“I’m into TV right now, movies, series, and concert production.

That’s where I want to start a new journey and experience something new.”