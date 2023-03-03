Video: Supreme Court’s ruling lays soild foundation for Tinubu — Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has said that the latest ruling of the Supreme Court on old naira notes has laid a solid foundation for the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

He said this while speaking to newsmen after the Supreme Court ruling on the naira notes.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the ban on the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes as legal tenders.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of Justices, held that the old banknotes should remain valid legal tenders until December 31.

It held that the old Naira notes should be used alongside the redesigned currencies.