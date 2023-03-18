Video: ‘Stay indoors if you won’t vote APC,’ Fadeyi thugs threaten Lagosians

Videos emerged on Saturday of political thugs at different axis in Lagos State threatening residents to stay indoors if they won’t vote candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in vying for various public offices in the state.

In one of the videos seen by Vanguard, thugs in their numbers at Fadeyi area of the state were heard chanting ‘If you won’t vote for APC don’t come outside o’

The governorship and state assembly elections is ongoing. For Lagos State, incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking re-election. He is firmly being challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).