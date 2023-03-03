Video: Rema is my ‘brother in Christ’ – Ayra Starr

‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderigbigbe has shut down rumours of a love affair between her and colleague, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema.
Starr revealed this during a recent interview with Kenya’s Kiss FM.
“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that before,” she said, when being questioned about the alleged relationship.
Ayra Starr added, “That’s my brother in Christ o.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.