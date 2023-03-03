Video: Rema is my ‘brother in Christ’ – Ayra Starr

‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderigbigbe has shut down rumours of a love affair between her and colleague, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema.

Starr revealed this during a recent interview with Kenya’s Kiss FM.

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that before,” she said, when being questioned about the alleged relationship.

Ayra Starr added, “That’s my brother in Christ o.”