Photos: Sanwo-Olu, wife cast vote at polling units

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his wife, Ibijoke has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife cast their votes at the Unit 019, Lateef Jakande Avenue/Femi Okunnu in Ikoyi II.

The governor is seeking re-election for another four year term.

He is being challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).