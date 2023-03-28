Video: One killed, seven injured as fire engulfs plazas in Lagos market

The fire incident at the popular Balogun market in Lagos State has left one dead and seven others injured.

The fire was said to have gutted two plazas at the market.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed this on its website.

According to NEMA, the deceased and injured persons were evacuated by the medical team, while four persons who were alleged to have been looting wares were arrested by the police.

NEMA said, “No. 32 Gbajumo Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State fire has been brought under total control.

“The building, from the Pent floor used as a store to the 5th and 4th floors, had shown signs of falling due to the heat.”

“Federal, state and local response agencies are on the ground. The fire was said to have started around 10:00 am. The fire also affected a three-storey building beside the five-storey building.

“The three-storey building was completely burnt down. The blockwork part of the five-storey building has collapsed leaving the metal part standing.

“350 shops are located in the five-storey building under fire while the other building has 230 shops. One fatality was recorded with seven persons injured.”