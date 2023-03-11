Videos: Obi receives hero’s welcome in post-election tour to Delta, Edo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the recently concluded presidential election, was given a rousing reception in Delta and Edo State on Saturday.

In Delta State, the crowd went frenzy and kept shouting “Obi, Obi, Obi” as the Labour Party candidate waved with a huge smile on his face.

Obi, who came a distant third in the February 25 election, stopped over in Delta and Edo States to thank his supporters.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate secured the highest votes in Delta and Edo, controlled by the PDP.

He garnered more than 150,000 votes above Atiku in Delta, despite that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku’s deputy is from the state.

In a manner similar to the campaign period, crowds lined up on both sides of the road as Obi waved at them from an open-roof vehicle.

Obi, who was travelling through the state, was cheered by a massive crowd.

Speaking, Obi said: “I’m passing through Delta State – a propitious moment to say a big thank you to the Delta OBIdients for remaining steadfast.”