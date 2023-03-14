[Video] Lagos governorship: My ancestors backing me  – Rhodes-Vivour

By Miftaudeen Raji

In this exclusive one-on-one interview with Vanguard, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, discusses his fears about the handling of Lagos under the ruling government while mirroring the what Lagosians stand to gain should he be elected as governor of the state.

1. #GovernorshipSeries:

One-on-one with Lagos LP gov candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Cont'd watching via our Youtube link>>>>> https://t.co/8GUmc3Jj65 pic.twitter.com/JlhnGF4Bvd— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 14, 2023

As he gears up for the March 18th Governorship and State Assembly elections, the governorship

candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has reiterated his chances of becoming the governor of the state.

Featuring on Politics Hub, a Vanguard online TV’s political show on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour said his ancestors are backing his governorship bid.

Rhodes-Vivour, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin

that he is not scared of intimidation.

He said, “This is my village. We are not scared. We are not intimidated. We are free-born son of Lagos.

I have no other village. Nobody is going to run me out of that one.”

When asked to identify the major problems faced by Lagos state and how he intends to solve them,

Rhodes-Vivour noted that the root problem of Lagos is corruption and lack of transparency and

accountability.

He said, “The effect of it is traffic and infrastrure deficit, that is you’re spending the money that

you could have got you two bridges, you are only getting one bridge.

“You are taking 1.2 billion dollars to do a blue line and you’re and you’re taking 14 years to do

only 13 kilometers when you can take that money to do 27 kilometres,” he added.

The Labour Party candidate said the starting point of his administration is to open up government and its accounts to the public domain for people to engage with.

“The plan is to publish the accounts of the state and carry people along in the decision-making of the

government so that we can build trust in them.

“Lagos state prides itself on the revenues it generate, it does not generates these revenues from angels or spirit, it generates it from the people that work in Lagos. Whether you’re a Lagosian, Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, you’re a memeber of the commonwealth of Lagos and you deserve a government that is accountable to you,” he said.