By Biodun Busari

Lagos State Transport Management Agency, LASTMA, officials have appealed to the residents of the state to forgive them of any offence.

The officials were seen in a viral video playing legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM1’s song begging for forgiveness.

The appeal might not be unconnected with the officials’ strategy of seeking peace with Lagos residents to campaign for the ruling party ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for March 18.

In the song rendered in Yoruba, the officials played and danced to the lyrics: “We’ve plucked the olive branch, anyone we’ve offended should kindly forgive us.”

It was not clear whether the LASTMA officials attended a social function to make the appeal or a deliberate attempt. [Video] LASTMA uses KWAM1 song to beg Lagosians for forgiveness



Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress, APC, has a daunting task of defeating his two fierce opponents in the gubernatorial poll on Saturday.

Both Abdulaziz Adediran popularly known as Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, LP, have vowed to defeat Sanwo-Olu.

While Adediran has worked for APC in the past boasting of knowing how to oust the ruling party, Rhodes-Vivour is riding on the popularity of the LP standard bearer, Peter Obi, who polled highest votes in Lagos State in the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.