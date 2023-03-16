Video: Lagos is Yoruba land, says Fayose during campaign with Sanwo-Olu

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Thursday accompanied Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on last minute campaign tours to parts of Lagos State.

In a now viral video, Fayose was heard telling members of the car hire associations at the Lagos Airport that Lagos is a Yoruba land and urged them to vote Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term.

Sanwo-Olu is seeking another four-year term as Lagos Governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His major rivals in the election include; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship and state assembly elections for Saturday March 18, 2023.

The presidential and National Assembly poll was conducted on February 25, 2023. INEC has since declared candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as winner of the poll.