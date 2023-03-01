Tinubu

President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, called on his supporters during the 2023 presidential election held last Saturday, to let peace reign over the outcome of the result in Lagos, saying it is no beating, but a temporary defeat.

Tinubu, who thanked his party for their support, said the outcome of the Lagos election result is a setback a politician must experience.

The APC presidential candidate said this at his Campaign Council headquarters shortly after he was returned duly elected by the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He said, “To our party, I just need to say thank you, we have made a promise to the country. We have rewritten the map of Nigeria. They fought us in the scene and the night we were declared beaten in Lagos I say that is no beating that is a temporary setback that a politician must experience. I really thank my wife for standing by me tremendously. She is a very prayerful woman.”

“I also ask my supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade. We ran a principled, peaceful, and progressive campaign. The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign.

“Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry, and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation”, he counseled. Video: Lagos defeat only temporal – President-Elect Tinubu



He also said he understands the pains and yearnings of Nigerian youths, saying with the outcome of Saturday’s Presidential election, he has heard them loud and clear.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy, and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you, Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

“Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before. “

While he extended a hand of fellowship to his closest rivals in the race, Tinubu, however, conceded that they have the right to seek redress in the law courts, but advised them never to resort to violence.

“Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace, and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.

“To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign. You have my utmost respect.

“Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

“During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers.

“Still, I know some candidates will be hard put to accept the election results. It is your right to seek legal recourse. What is neither right nor defensible is for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to the electoral outcome should be made in a court of law, and not in the streets.