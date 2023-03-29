Video: Lagos commuters stranded as commercial drivers protest extortion by ‘agberos’

Commuters on Wednesday were left to trek long distances to their various destinations after commercial bus drivers refused operating to protest against daily exorbitant fees collected by officials of the Lagos State Park and Gardens Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo).

The protest, which started at the Toll Gate end of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, was fast spreading to other parts of Lagos State.

The bus drivers and their assistants were seen carrying various placards protesting against the alleged extortion.

The inscriptions on the placards read, “we are tired of Agberos extortion”, “we can’t continue working for Agberos”, “we pay over N25,000 daily to agberos extortion”, “Extortion killing us,” among others.

Officials of the MC Oluomo led LSPGMC are referred in local parlance as ‘agberos’.

Watch video below: