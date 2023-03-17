Video: ‘Iya Chukwudi’ is my sister, count me out of threat to Igbos – MC Oluomo

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has asked the public to count him out of an alleged threat issued against the Igbos in the state ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

MC Oluomo made this disclaimer in a video, which has now gone viral, posted on Twitter on Friday.

According to video, the Chairman spoke in company of the said ‘Iya Chukwudi,’ whom he claimed is his sister.

#2023GovernorshipElection: ‘Iya Chukwudi’ is my sister, count me out of threat to Igbos – MC Oluomo



The Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has asked the public to count him out of an..1 pic.twitter.com/VfHcb8XfvD March 17, 2023

He said, “Mummy Chukwudi is just like my sister. She was at the meeting where I spoke yesterday, and she’s the one I’m actually reffering to, that “Iya Chukwudi if you you know you’re not voting for me sit at your home.

“All of a sudden, the next thing I would see is my video, going viral on social media, and people talking about MC everywhere. Please I’m always after the peace of Lagos. And if you look at Lagos, there’s peace in Lagos.

“Why will I say people should not come out to vote on an election day? Okay, if people do not come out to vote how are we going to get vote?”