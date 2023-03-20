Video: I’m Christian, pray everyday, I shall not die but live – Lagos REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, has raised the alarm over an alleged intimidation and threat to life, saying he can not be intimidated by threat of death.

Agbaje disclosed this while addressing a press briefing at the state collation center on Sunday.

Video: I can’t be intimidated by threat of death – Lagos REC



The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, has raised the alarm over an alleged intimidation and threat to life, saying he can not be intimidated by threat of death. pic.twitter.com/48ihQc4Ukp— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 19, 2023

The Lagos REC, who noted that it is very strange how Nigerian see elections, said, “they take it like a do-or-die affair. it shouldn’t be. it should be seamless. and people should see that today.”

He said, “Myself has seen a lot of battles, and I have been threatened. I can’t be intimidated by threat of death. I can’t be intimidated or manipulated for doing my job.

“I am Christian! not just any Christian, I am an Anglican I pray everyday that I shall not die but live. So I don’t fear death,” he added.

According to Agbaje, politicians should know the role of INEC in the process of having a good election.

He said, “There is no politician doing a collaboration with us. And as for those snatching ballot boxes and collecting BVAS machines it is not good at all.

“if it is happening it shouldn’t be happening in Lagos state at all. Lagos is the number one state in Nigeria and should be setting the goal for others to follow. I don’t expect violence in an election ever again,” he added.