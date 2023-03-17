[Video]: I abandoned UNILAG admission because of ASUU strike – Rema

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has revealed that he ditched his admission into the University of Lagos last year due to the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Recall the ‘Calm Down’ crooner had announced in January 2022 that he gained admission to fulfill his mum’s desire for him to complete his education.

However, a month into his admission, ASUU went on an eight-month long strike that brought academic activities to a halt.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Rema explained that he had to bail on the admission because the university went on strike that was going to affect his plan.

He said he had been planning on how to juggle schooling and touring, but the strike came to make it awkward.

“I got admission last year but I bailed on it because the school went on strike. All school went on strike in Nigeria. I wanted to really strategize schooling and touring. The whole strike made it awkward. It was like glitches,” he said.

On how he is dealing with his current global fame, the 22-year-old musician said ‘I am used to it, because I expected it.”

Rema also confirmed he has no plan to move his base out of Nigeria, adding that he loves being connected to his roots.

“I live in Nigeria, still in Nigeria, I am sticking with the roots. I don’t plan to leave outside of Africa, I like staying connected to the roots. I also want to stay close to family. It is always good to come back to where it started from, it is helpful so I don’t forget,” Rema said.