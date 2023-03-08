The Committee of Indigenous Lagosians has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

The Committee made this official declaration at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

Video: Committee of indigenous Lagosians endorses Rhodes-Vivour



The Committee of Indigenous Lagosians has endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/KW4pgLVlxj— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 8, 2023

The group condemned alleged thurgery in the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

They warned residents of Lagos state against social media post inciting violence, noting that the narrative that Lagos has been taken over by Igbo is false.

The father of Gbadebo, Olawale Rhodes Vivour, who also addressing the the press conference, expressed worry that he has been inundated with lies on social media about the Rhodes-Vivour family.